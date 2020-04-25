× Packers address defense on draft’s final day, select Minnesota linebacker in 5th round

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers spent their first pick of the NFL draft’s final day on defense, Saturday. After selecting all offensive players in the draft’s previous rounds, the team selected linebacker Kamal Martin in the fifth round — 175th overall.

Martin, a four-year player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, made 66 total tackles as a senior. He also collected two interceptions and a sack. As a sophomore, he led the Big Ten conference in fumbles forced.

He played just eight games his senior season, compared to 12 as a junior and sophomore. However, Martin recorded his career-high totals in tackles, interceptions and fumbles forced (tie) as a senior despite having missed games.