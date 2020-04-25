× Cowboys draft Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz; Lions select Badgers’ Quintez Cephus

MADISON — Tyler Biadasz is the latest offensive lineman to carry the Wisconsin Badgers’ blocking tradition to the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys selected Biadasz in the fourth round with the 146th overall pick in the NFL draft, Saturday, April 25.

He was a unanimous All-American in his final season with Wisconsin and won the Rimington Trophy — given to the country’s top center.

Biadasz started at center in all 41 games of his Wisconsin career. He is from Amherst, Wisconsin.

Later Saturday, Biadasz’s teammate Quintez Cephus was drafted. The wide receiver was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round — 166th overall.

He was in bold print this past season with 59 receptions — seven of them for scores.

He was front-page material back in August of 2018 when he was charged with sexual assault, kicked off the Badgers’ football team and out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison altogether. In August of 2019, Cephus was acquitted of the charges and subsequently allowed back into school and onto the team.