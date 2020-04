Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa East High School staff wanted to recognize their students' hard work -- cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Students involved in constitutional law and civic engagement course missed their national competition in Washington D.C., so staff surprised students with a personal parade for Saturday morning -- police escort and all.

The parade started at Wauwatosa City Hall and ended at Hart Park, heading down North Avenue, State Street and 70th Street.