15-year-old injured in shooting near 22nd and Scott, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured near 22nd Street and W. Scott Street around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, April 26.

The victim, a 15-year old male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.