× 266 deaths, 2.6K+ recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — With data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other local health officials, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 5,814 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, April 26. There have been 266 deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin More than 54,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now also reporting the number of recovered cases in the state. As of Saturday, April 25, the DHS website noted there were 2,665 cases that were listed as recovered — or about 47% of the overall positive cases.

According to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,637 cases and 151 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county. The DHS reported 157 deaths in the county.

Largest 1-day increase in cases

Wisconsin health officials said Saturday that 331 tests for the coronavirus have come back positive in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day rise since the outbreak started. An additional four people have died.

State Department of Health Services data shows that 24 percent of infected people have been hospitalized.

There has been a significant spike in cases in Brown County in recent days, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Health officials believe the increase is connected to positive tests at meatpacking facilities. As of Saturday afternoon, Brown County had 720 positive COVID-19 cases, 115 more than Friday.

State health leaders have said that cases are trending downward, though DHS charts continue to show a steady climb. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath