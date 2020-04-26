× Cigarette discarded into garbage can ignites porch in Racine

RACINE — A cigarette discarded into a garbage can caused the front porch to go up in flames Sunday morning, April 26 around 10 a.m.

The residents of the home on Hickory Grove Avenue were able to extinguish the fire by the time Racine Fire Department crews arrived. The porch sustained structural damage, according to officials.

There were no injuries and the occupants are able to reside in the home.

Fire officials want to remind those who smoke that carelessly discarding lit cigarettes into containers that are not designed for cigarette disposal is a serious fire risk.