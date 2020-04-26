× GasBuddy: Wisconsin leads the nation with cheapest average gas price of $1.18

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has taken the title for the lowest statewide average gas price by a blow-out 15 cents per gallon compared to second place Oklahoma, GasBuddy reported Monday, April 20, with the average price per gallon $1.183.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, April 26 that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Lundberg said prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.17 per gallon in Hawaii.

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.

