Police: Shelter-in-place argument led man to fatally shoot stepson in Atlanta

A southwest Atlanta teenager was shot and killed by his stepdad after police said they got into a fight over the shelter-in-place order.

Police responded to a home on Lisbon Drive late Wednesday night, April 22, and found a teenager who had been shot in the chest. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was identified as 16-year-old De’Onte Roberts.

The victim’s mother told police it all started when Roberts refused his parents’ orders to remain inside and comply with the current shelter-in-place order. Police said the teen later returned home, and kicked in the door to the house. According to police, that’s when Roberts got into a physical fight with his stepdad, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove.

Hargrove shot his stepson during the fight, according to police.

Hargrove is now facing felony murder charges — being held at the Fulton County jail.

Atlanta police said the deadly shooting is a sad reminder that domestic calls have increased during the pandemic. They said with so many people staying at home, pressures can build up within a family.

Police urged everyone to look for ways to ease those pressures by taking a deep breath, and separating when things get tense.