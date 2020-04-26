Watch 12 p.m. service at Real Faith for Real Life at Fox Point Lutheran Church
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Shelter-in-place argument led man to fatally shoot stepson in Atlanta

Posted 3:09 pm, April 26, 2020, by , Updated at 03:10PM, April 26, 2020

ATLANTA — A southwest Atlanta teenager was shot and killed by his stepdad after police said they got into a fight over the shelter-in-place order. 

Police responded to a home on Lisbon Drive late Wednesday night, April 22, and found a teenager who had been shot in the chest. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was identified as 16-year-old De’Onte Roberts.

Deadly shooting on Lisbon Drive

The victim’s mother told police it all started when Roberts refused his parents’ orders to remain inside and comply with the current shelter-in-place order. Police said the teen later returned home, and kicked in the door to the house. According to police, that’s when Roberts got into a physical fight with his stepdad, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove.

Hargrove shot his stepson during the fight, according to police.

Hargrove is now facing felony murder charges — being held at the Fulton County jail.

Atlanta police said the deadly shooting is a sad reminder that domestic calls have increased during the pandemic. They said with so many people staying at home, pressures can build up within a family.

Police urged everyone to look for ways to ease those pressures by taking a deep breath, and separating when things get tense.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.