MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed two people were shot near N. 25th Street and W. Monroe Street Sunday, April 26 around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the two were taken to a hospital. Their identities and conditions are unknown at the time.

Officials have not released any more information at this time.

This is an active investigation.