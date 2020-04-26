× Silver Alert issued for critically missing 65-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing 65-year-old Robert R. Shelander who was last seen near 13th Street and Manitoba Street on Friday, April 25 around 2:00 p.m.

Shelander is described as a white male, 6’6″, 180 pounds with blue eyes, long gray hair, a gray mustache and goatee. He has tattoos on both arms and his right shoulder. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, light blue hospital-style pants, and black military-style boots (possibly missing the laces).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 6 at 414-935-7261.