Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Gino talks young woman who inspired ‘Home Before Dark’

Posted 10:45 am, April 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- "Homework Before Dark" is based on a young journalist who broke a major story in a self-published newspaper. Gino recently spoke with the young woman along with the show's producers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.