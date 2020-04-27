× Governor Evers to provide update on Badger Bounce Back plan Monday

MILWAUKEE — Governor Evers along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO and Secretary Missy Hughes will provide an update on the Badger Bounce Back Plan during a webinar hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee on Monday, April 27.

The event will be conducted virtually as a Zoom Webinar from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Gov. Evers and Sec. Hughes, will review key indicators for reopening Wisconsin, and will be followed by panel of local leaders from different industry sectors to provide their perspective on the impact COVID-19 will have moving forward and what specific systems are needed in order for the state to reopen.

Panel participants will include:

Healthcare: Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO, Medical College of Wisconsin

Retooling: Dan Sinykin, president, Monterey Mills

Education: Dr. Vicki Martin, president, Milwaukee Area Technical College

Philanthropy: Gina Stilp, executive director, Zilber Family Foundation