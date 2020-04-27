× Illinois judge blocks Governor Pritzker’s extension of stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — A judge in southern Illinois on Monday, April 27 blocked Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extension through May 30.

The ruling was issued by Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney after Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit against the governor, claiming Pritzker overstepped his authority when extending the stay-at-home order.

Pritzker said he will appeal the judge’s ruling.

“People are in danger as a result of this ruling…there may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Bailey filed the lawsuit last Thursday, saying Gov. Pritzker exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents.

“Enough is enough!” Bailey said in a statement. “I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

In the latest order, Pritzker relaxed the decree to allow for some outdoor activities and many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments. It allows some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders. The governor is requiring face coverings in public for anyone older than 2, both indoors and outside if the recommended six-foot distance can’t be maintained.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

Bailey said the power and authority Pritzker wields in the current crisis “calls for an immediate review and reconsideration of legislative intent.”

On Monday, Illinois health officials announced nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.