‘It’s unthinkable:’ Neighbors shocked by word that 5 died by gunfire in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of neighbors came out to watch what was going on near N. 12th Street and Hadley on Monday morning, April 27.

As news broke that there were five victims of a shooting inside a home in the area, family members and friends of the deceased were clearly and understandably upset.

One neighbor spoke with FOX6 News and said, right not there is a lot of pain out there.

“It’s unthinkable, like, how are you going to kill some kids?” asked Kenneth Mills, who lives near the scene. “It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now. But you know, we got to put God first, pray for the families, and try to find a better way out of this madness we’re living in right now.”

While on the scene, FOX6 News crews also witnessed good happening in the neighborhood. People were walking around giving out bottles of water to those in need. Others handed out gloves and face masks.