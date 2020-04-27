Juniors from Wauwatosa West HS honored for involvement in ‘We The People’ competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Giving credit where credit is due...

On Friday, April 24, a convoy of 50 plus vehicles honored juniors from Wauwatosa West High School who helped represent Wisconsin in the national "We The People" competition. The competition began Saturday. It tests students about the principles of the U.S. Constitution.

"It's a culture that we've built over the course of 13 years at Wauwatosa West, I'm super proud to be a part of it," said Chad Mateske, teacher and coach. "I've got a lot of really good helpers over the years, and the lawyers that help our class, parents that have older siblings that are coming through and now the younger siblings are in this class, it's really just a new culture that we've built at Wauwatosa West."

This year's competition was held online over Zoom. Winners for this national contest are expected to be announced on Monday night, April 27.