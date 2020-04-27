Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Kenosha Tremper’s Maddy Troy, 3-time state qualifier, to continue track career at UWM

Posted 9:43 pm, April 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

KENOSHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Maddy Troy, a senior at Kenosha Tremper High School, is a star in track and field -- qualifying for state three times in her career.

All three years, she has reached the podium.

Troy excels as a sprinter, long jumper and member of the relay team. She is a very talented athlete who is dedicated, coachable and always pushes herself to be better.

She will continue her track career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

