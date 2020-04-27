Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 15-year-old shot, wounded near 22nd and Scott

Posted 10:47 am, April 27, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 22nd and Scott early on Sunday, April 26.

Police say their investigation shows the victim was attempting to conduct a drug deal around 12:30 a.m. when the shooting took place.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.