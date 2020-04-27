× Milwaukee police: 15-year-old shot, wounded near 22nd and Scott

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 22nd and Scott early on Sunday, April 26.

Police say their investigation shows the victim was attempting to conduct a drug deal around 12:30 a.m. when the shooting took place.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.