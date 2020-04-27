Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 28-year-old man shot, wounded near 24th and Keefe

Posted 5:43 pm, April 27, 2020, by

Shooting incident near 24th and Keefe, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 24th and Keefe on Monday afternoon, April 27.

Milwaukee police say the shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation — and unknown suspects are being sought.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

