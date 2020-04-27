Milwaukee small business just ‘5 months young’ delivers 250 care kits to health care workers

MILWAUKEE — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen small businesses stepping up to give back to the community — even when the business is seriously impacted by the statewide shutdown.

A truckload of thanks yous arrived at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday, April 27 — with 250 care kits delivered for health care workers.

“I hope they, first of all, feel gratitude, and the love and appreciation from us. There’s just so many people out there like us that just want to give back,” said Jennie Korth, CEO of Poshabodes.

The families behind Poshabodes, a rental home-sharing company that had just started when the pandemic began, delivered the care kits.

“We’re about five months young, so we started in December,” said Korth.

With business on hold due to COVID-19, the operators of Poshabodes spent several weeks assembling the kits — filled with goods from different local businesses.

“The contents of the kit are intended to provide a little bit of pampering, a little bit of luxury, some gourmet chocolates, some on-the-go snacks and some practical things, like a laundry bag,” said Korth.

Two-hundred and fifty kits was as many as the company could afford, but Korth said they knew they needed to do something.

“Honestly, it was a no-brainer. I think the need was there, and it is what our company does,” said Korth.

A second batch of 100 care kits is going to be created for purchase online for anyone to buy for a hero in their life — available for $50 each.