National Guard to test all Kenosha County Detention Center inmates for COVID-19; 15 confirmed cases

KENOSHA COUNTY — Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are headed to Kenosha County to assist with COVID-19 testing of all inmates and employees at the Kenosha County Detention Center and Pretrial Facility. This, with health officials reporting 13 COVID-19 positive employees at the Kenosha County Detention Center, along with one positive inmate and one positive employee at the Pretrial Facility.

Health officials noted in a news release Monday, April 27 approximately 250 employees and 420 inmates will be tested.

National Guard members will swab the employees and inmates and deliver completed collection kits to a private laboratory both days. There is then an anticipated 24- to 48-hour turnaround time before results will be received.

Meanwhile, health officials said the COVID-19 positive inmate was isolated, and the employees who tested positive were sent home and not allowed to return to work until three days symptom-free, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials also announced Monday a drive-thru testing facility, operated by the Kenosha Community Health Center in cooperation with the Kenosha County Division of Health and Gateway Technical College, will be opening at Gateway on Wednesday, April 29. This testing will be available only to those who have been referred to the Division of Health by a health care provider.

