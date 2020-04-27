× Officials ID man fatally shot by police in parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), with the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead agency, released the identity of the man fatally shot by police in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 15. He is 58-year-old Randy Ashland.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours on that Wednesday. Preliminary results of that autopsy confirm that Ashland’s death is the result of firearm-related trauma. Additional testing is underway at this time.

According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on that Wednesday, officers from the Waukesha Police Department responded to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a suspect armed with a handgun near the entrance to the Emergency Room. Hospital security began to initiate their lockdown protocols as officers made contact. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by engaging in dialogue with the suspect.

The initial information that officers had was that the suspect was at the Emergency Room for treatment.

The officers utilized crisis intervention techniques and repeatedly asked the suspect to drop the gun, but he continued to ignore their requests. During the dialogue, police say the suspect’s behavior changed, and he suddenly pointed the gun at officers.

Based on this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Officers immediately provided medical attention to the suspect by bringing the suspect into the Emergency Room.

In a news release, the family of Ashland asked for all to respect their privacy during this process. Ashland’s son stated, “My father was a loving man and good father.” The family’s thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this traumatic event, the release says.