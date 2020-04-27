Positive COVID-19 cases rose to 5,972 in Wisconsin; 272 deaths, 2.6K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin is nearing 6,000. On Monday, April 27 the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 5,972. More than 55K have tested negative.

According to the Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard, there have been 2,682 cases and 156 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.

As of Monday, the DHS website noted there were 2,669 cases that were listed as recovered — or about 45% of the overall positive cases.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).