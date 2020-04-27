Put your best virtual foot forward: 5 things to consider before your next conference call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Put your best virtual foot forward. Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with five things to consider before your next video conference call.

1. Put Your Best Face Forward: Always keep the light to your face — never your back. However, avoid overly bright light, like from a sunny window, which can create harsh shadows. Need a little help? Consider investing in a ring light for your most camera-ready look. Then, angle your computer camera slightly down — never up your nose! — for your most flattering angle.

2. Create Your Set: Pay attention to what`s behind you and set the scene like you would for a staged photograph. Avoid spaces that are too crowded — or over accessorizing. Simple is best. Also, think about where you will be placed in the frame of the set (never too close to avoid a wide face look — keep plenty of space around your head and shoulders).

3. Remove Distractions: Pets, children and even spouses or roommates can be a huge distraction when you`re in a meeting; choose a quiet space where you will not be interrupted, like a bedroom or office.

4. Pump Up the Makeup: Direct and natural light can often be very bright which can wash out your skin tone; add a bit more foundation, blush and lipstick to ensure your face isn`t lost in the brightness. And always check your appearance on your computer`s camera and allow time for adjustments before your video call.

5. Consider Your Clothes: Avoid patterns, which can become distorted on computer screens; opt for colors that flatter your skin tone and minimal jewelry. It`s also best to avoid solid black or white, which can appear a bit bulky.