× Racine Art Museum creates virtual experiences for its patrons

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) is creating opportunities for would-be museum visitors to engage with art from the comfort of their home. This, in response to the current health situation caused by the coronavirus.

RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections, Bruce W. Pepich, is taking to the internet to introduce twenty women artists in the museum‘s collection—including Mary Bero, Mara Superior, Toshiko Takaezu, and Elise Winters—in a new series of short, educational videos titled RAM Introduces. Viewers are invited to watch for new videos in this continuing series by subscribing to RAM’s YouTube channel, and by following RAM on Facebook.

By current count, 40% of the artists in RAM’s collection—the largest collection of contemporary craft in the United States—are women. This percentage, which is consistently increasing, is already substantially greater than the ratios calculated at other organizations with permanent collections and active exhibition programs. RAM is pleased to highlight these women artists as a way of recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution granting women the right to vote.

To continue promoting a lifelong interest in arts during the current health situation, RAM is also utilizing Facebook and Instagram to bring art education directly to people—discussing the various artists, exhibitions, and programs at both museum campuses. Each day of the week features a post based on a different theme, including Makers Monday and Women’s Wednesday. Throwback Thursdays offer installation images of past exhibitions at RAM and RAM’s Wustum Museum, allowing followers to travel back in time to experience visitor favorites of the decade.