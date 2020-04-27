Steak sale caused massive traffic jam, police response in downtown Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A rare steak sale sparked a massive traffic jam in downtown Portland.

Officials with the popular restaurant "RingSide Steakhouse" posted a message online -- saying they'd be selling their famed dry-aged steaks to the public.

So many people wanted to pick up cases of the frozen meat, the line to buy stretched for blocks.

Police had to be called out to help direct traffic.

One man said he waited hours.

"So, we came down thinking we'd get here a little early, and low and behold, you know, we got lines everywhere, and there's over, you know, a couple hundred cars out here," he said. "I just came down here to get my wife some steaks. That was it."

Boxes of bacon, pork chops and other meats were also up for grabs, and many of the items sold out.

Another sale was held on Sunday, April 26, and this time, customers reserved a pickup slot to help streamline the process.

Restaurant officials said this was the first time in Ringside Steakhouse's 75-year history they've held a sale like this.