LIVE: President Trump, White House officials provide daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Steak sale caused massive traffic jam, police response in downtown Portland

Posted 3:53 pm, April 27, 2020, by , Updated at 03:55PM, April 27, 2020
Data pix.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A rare steak sale sparked a massive traffic jam in downtown Portland.

Officials with the popular restaurant "RingSide Steakhouse" posted a message online -- saying they'd be selling their famed dry-aged steaks to the public.

So many people wanted to pick up cases of the frozen meat, the line to buy stretched for blocks.

Police had to be called out to help direct traffic.

One man said he waited hours.

"So, we came down thinking we'd get here a little early, and low and behold, you know, we got lines everywhere, and there's over, you know, a couple hundred cars out here," he said. "I just came down here to get my wife some steaks. That was it."

Boxes of bacon, pork chops and other meats were also up for grabs, and many of the items sold out.

Another sale was held on Sunday, April 26, and this time, customers reserved a pickup slot to help streamline the process.

Restaurant officials said this was the first time in Ringside Steakhouse's 75-year history they've held a sale like this.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.