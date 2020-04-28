× Coronavirus likely to come back each year, Chinese scientists say

NEW YORK — Scientists in China appeared to dampen hopes that the coronavirus would eventually burn out for good and said the virus, which has been blamed for 200,000 deaths and decimating the world economy, will likely return each year.

Bloomberg reported Monday that these scientists said the virus will likely return in waves due in part to the prevalence of asymptomatic carriers. In past outbreaks, those who get sick are easily identified and quarantined, but that is not the case with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a coronavirus press briefing earlier this month that the world may never return to the “normal” that was known before the outbreak.

“When we get back to normal, we will go back to the point where we can function as a society,” he said. He continued, “If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there.”

Fauci said people must be prepared for a resurgence next year, which is why officials fighting the pandemic are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so “we will have interventions that we did not have” when this started.

The Bloomberg report pointed out that some health officials are calling to the virus to be allowed to spread among the young.

Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi, co-owners of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, Calif., joined “The Ingraham Angle” Monday to discuss a series of videos questioning whether California’s stay-at-home order is necessary.

“0.03 chance of dying from COVID in the state of California,” Erickson says in a recent video. “Does that necessitate sheltering in place? Does that necessitate shutting down medical systems? Does that necessitate people being out of work?”

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report

