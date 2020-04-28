× “Erratic driving:’ 56-year-old Menomonee Falls man arrested for 4th OWI

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 56-year-old man from from Menomonee Falls was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

According to officials, on Monday, April 27 at approximately 11:22 p.m., a trooper received a driving complaint of a small SUV driving well under the posted speed limit on northbound I-41 in Washington County.

The vehicle had reportedly struck several traffic cones and was impeding the movement of other traffic in the area. With assistance from the Traffic Management Center traffic camera operator and WSP dispatch, the trooper was able to monitor the vehicle’s erratic driving behaviors that could be seen on camera prior to his arrival on scene and initiated a traffic stop at I-41 at Western Avenue.

Upon first contact, the trooper noticed signs of impairment. Subsequent testing, including standardized field sobriety testing, was completed and the driver was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated (4th Offense).

The driver was transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw before being taken to the Washington County Jail.