Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Every week little girl looks forward to saying ‘hi’ to UPS delivery man during lockdown

Posted 8:03 am, April 28, 2020, by

DEDHAM, Mass. (FOX 5 DC / Storyful) — A UPS driver in Massachusetts makes a little girl’s day each week by waving to her from the front porch while dropping off packages during lockdown.

In video tweeted by Kristen Venuto, from Dedham, her adorable daughter Charlotte patiently waits at the door to greet the family’s favorite UPS guy.

Holding her Minnie Mouse she says her greetings while waving.

According to Venuto’s tweet, seeing the delivery driver is the “highlight” of Charlotte’s week

“He brightens our days always but especially during this time,” she said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.