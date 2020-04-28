× Golfer Jerry Kelly on COVID-19: ‘Never thought we would have another 9/11-type feel about life’

PHOENIX — For PGA Tour Champions golfer and Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly, the coronavirus pandemic has been reminiscent of another national tragedy.

“I can’t, there’s no words,” said Kelly. “I mean, I never thought we would have another 9/11-type feel about life, and it is very strange.”

FOX6’s Brandon Cruz: “Yeah, and you’re still able to golf because Arizona has golf courses open. How do you decide, I have to go out, I have to do my work, I have to get my golf game in. How do you decide to do that during this period?”

“I think everybody needs to have some sort of exercise,” said Kelly. “I think it’s important to fight off the illness. It’s important to stay healthy. It’s important to eat well. There are so many factors that go into fighting off this illness — getting outside, getting in the sunshine. I think it is important for everyone to get outside, still practicing everything that we have been told. We want to do everything we can in our power to follow the guidelines, and really be socially responsible. We might be gaining a growing sense of, your neighbor a little bit more than it’s been in the last bunch of years, so if we can have something good come out of a devastatingly terrible situation, that’s what we have to take out of it. Love thy neighbor. It’s a beautiful thing, and words to live by. That is what being socially responsible means.”

Kelly, in Arizona at this time, said he’s trying to keep his game sharp for when the tour resumes.