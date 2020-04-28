Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Lotto ticket sold in Jackson County a $10.7 million winner

Posted 10:22 am, April 28, 2020, by

MERRILLAN, Wis. — A lottery player from a small village in Jackson County is a newly-minted millionaire.

Richard Kondell II, of Merrillan, holds the winning ticket for the top Megabucks prize worth $10.7 million.

Kondell bought his ticket for Saturday’s drawing at Double T Quik Stop in Merrillan. It receives $100,000 for selling the winner.

Kondell says instead of calling in sick, he’s “going to call in rich to work.”

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lotto game that was launched in 1992. The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in nearly 7 million.

