Miss Molly’s Cafe and Pastry Shop is paying if forward for medical workers

MILWAUKEE --  Miss Molly's Cafe and Pastry Shop is known for its tasty breakfast and lunch options. And now they're paying it forward for medical workers. Brian Kramp has the details.

About Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop (website)

We are open for Curbside, Walk Up and Delivery of breakfast, lunch, coffee and bakery.  Orders can be placed on the “order online” tab or by calling us at 414-249-5665, ext. 1.

We are also offering dinner meal kits every night of the week. Go to our “Shop” tab to check out the current menus. Donate a Boxed Lunch for First Responders and Essential Workers here.

E-Gift Cards are also available for purchase here.  Stay safe and healthy, Milwaukee.

