Missing: Can you help locate 17-year-old Eve Breitrick, missing since Feb. 29

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for help locating a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl who disappeared on Feb. 29.

Eve Breitrick left her residence on Feb. 29 to visit a friend and never returned home. Officials say she may be with an unknown adult male.

She is described as 5’2″ tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.