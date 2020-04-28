MPD seeks help identifying victim, suspect in possible Riverwest abduction

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating the victim and suspect involved in a possible abduction that took place Monday evening in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Authorities say the possible abduction happened around 5:25 p.m. near Locust and Weil Streets in Riverwest. A witness observed the suspect grab the victim and force her into a vehicle against her will. The vehicle fled southbound on Weil Street.

The victim is described as an African-American or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30 years old, 5’6″ tall with long black hair, light complexion and medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, 20 to 30 years old, 6′ tall and around 180 pounds with a medium build and ponytail. He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-2000s blue Hyundai Tucson SUV. The vehicle had gray trim around the vehicle and wheel wells.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.