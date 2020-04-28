Nicolet HS pitcher headed to the mound at Ripon College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Nicolet High School's Brandon Peace has committed to pitch at Ripon College and has worked his way up to such an opportunity.

On the field, he lays it all out there. Off the field, he is a four-time Merit Award winner at Nicolet and a member of the National Honor Society.

The pride of his parents' eye, Peace has worked for the opportunity to pitch at the collegiate level.