On National Superhero Day, Wisconsin artist depicts heroes in scrubs defeating COVID-19

Posted 10:09 am, April 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:10AM, April 28, 2020

Artist/illustrator Matthew Lange

MILWAUKEE — An officer in the public safety department at Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County is doing what he can to lift the spirits of frontline workers on this, National Superhero Day.

The officer is Matthew Lange — who also happens to be an artist. He wanted to show that “not all heroes wear capes.” Some wear scrubs.

Lange created the illustrations in this post — and shared his thoughts on why he did it in a news release.

“I wanted to put something together for the care team to offer some levity to today’s social landscape. Each of the illustrations depicts the contributions various departments provide to health care, not just now in this fight against COVID-19, but on a daily basis. I couldn’t do one for every department of course, so I focused on a few, at the same time intentionally including some medically non-direct specialties. The specialties portrayed in these illustrations are Imaging/Radiology, Facilities/Maintenance, Environmental Services/Housekeeping, Respiratory Health/Resp. Therapy and Medical.”

