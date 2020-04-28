Open Record Special Edition: What are they hiding?

MILWAUKEE — If you tried to block your boss from seeing your work, it probably wouldn’t go over very well. Imagine that’s happening during a pandemic, only you’re the boss and the government leaders who work for you are shutting you out. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators are talking about just that, open records, and how difficult it is to get basic information related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire share two stories highlighting that struggle: The silence surrounding a COVID-19 outbreak at the Patrick Cudahy plant and the denial of email and voting records at the state capitol. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record