'She wanted to swim:' Browns Lake fishermen rescued woman 'barely treading water'

BURLINGTON — Two Browns Lake fishermen pulled a woman from the water Tuesday night, April 27, suffering from hypothermia after she reportedly indicated “she wanted to swim” across the lake.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said just after 8 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding the 26-year-old woman who was pulled out of the lake by two fishermen, who said they were taking her to their boat on Peninsula Drive.

About a half hour earlier, a call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle on Caldwell Drive. The caller said they saw a woman exit the vehicle and walk towards the lake. The caller then reported she was unable to be seen. Deputies responded and located the vehicle, but they did not find the woman. Her cellphone was found near the water, sheriff’s officials said.

An investigation revealed the woman was in the water for approximately 35 to 45 minutes and the water temperature was between 40 and 50 degrees.

The fishermen said they spotted something bobbing up and down in the water approximately 100 yards from the shore, and thought it was possibly a ball. As they got closer, it was determined to be the woman, who was in the water up to her ear level — barely treading water when they got to her and pulled her out.

She was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and a possible mental health evaluation.