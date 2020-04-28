‘Small token of our appreciation:’ GoFundMe campaign launched to help thank transit drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are many different essential workers that have been helping keep Wisconsin running during the coronavirus pandemic -- and bus drivers help make sure they get to work. Now, there's a campaign to help say thank you to drivers.

They are still there if you need them -- but they ask you only board if it's essential.

“The best thing for all of us to do to support bus drivers right now, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, and that is stay off the bus. Don’t use transit," said Dave Steele, executive director of the Regional Transit Leadership Council.

Steele said while ridership is drastically down, bus service is still an essential service.

"There are many, many people who rely on these services to get to work, to get to essential things like grocery stores and pharmacies," said Steele.

Steele is helping coordinate a campaign to help thank the drivers. The "Thank Transit Drivers" GoFundMe launched earlier in April.

"It is a small token of our appreciation, but it’s a gesture of thanks from our community," said Steele.

The idea is to buy a gift card to a local business for all 800 transit drivers in Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha Counties.

"They see the people that they're connecting to jobs, and that's important, gives people a sense of satisfaction, but I think to hear from the wider community, even those that don’t use the bus, that they are appreciated," said Steele.

The goal is to raise $15,000.