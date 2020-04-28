Tennessee family reunited with dog 54 days after ‘violent’ tornado destroyed their home

“This is amazing because to have her back with us, it completes our family now and puts a missing piece back,” Eric Johnson told the television station. “This dog saved our lives. She’s the one who gave us a chance to survive.”

In an interview last month with the WTVF, Faith Johnson described how she was recovering from two broken ribs that resulted from holding her two children too tightly during the storm. The tornado also injured her husband, who was blown off his family while he crouched over them inside their bathtub.

The family made it out alive, but their home was destroyed. President Trump later toured devastated parts of Tennessee that were hit by the tornadoes, including Cookeville.

In the weeks since the violent storms, Bella was seen around the neighborhood but neighbors said she was too spooked to return.

Eric Johnson said he made return trips to the neighborhood to leave pieces of clothing, so she would remember the scent.

“To say that I wasn’t starting to lose hope in ever finding her again would be a lie,” he said on Facebook. “Me and my wife would pray daily that God was keeping her safe out there until he brought her home to us.