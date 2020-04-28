Using ‘hospital grade’ disinfectant, Mequon company deep cleans fleet of police squads for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Even during a pandemic, police officers have no choice but to interact with the public on a daily basis, and often times, they're in close contact. The owner of AdvantaClean of Badgerland said he wanted to help play a role in helping them stay safe amid COVID-19.

"Wanted to give back," said David Harley, owner of AdvantaClean.

Harley and his crew volunteered to thoroughly disinfect nearly two dozen Mequon Police Department squads.

"What we focus on are the hot spots, the high-touch areas like door handles, door frames, the steering wheel, the seat -- anything people would touch frequently," said Harley.

They sprayed and wiped the exterior, and fogged the interior.

"We use a disinfectant that is hospital grade," said Harley. "It's what they call a six-log kill. It's 99.99 % effective against viruses, bacteria and germs."

Police said their effort was reassuring.

"We don't know what we are picking up when we are out on the street, and bringing into our cars, and transferring from officer to officer," said Mequon Police Captain John Hoell.

Captain Hoell said the department is grateful for gestures like this.

"This just brings us to a new level of safety for us, and it's great that they can provide it to us," said Captain Hoell.

With the looming threat of COVID-19, Harley said it was one thing his team could do to help the men and women who help keep us safe every day.

"We are happy to do this for our city, and first responders, and we really, truly respect what they do on a day-to-day basis, putting their lives on the line for us," said Harley.

"We can't thank them enough for this," said Captain Hoell.

Harley said his team planned on reaching out to several other departments to provide free disinfecting services.