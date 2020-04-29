$100K grant allows IMPACT 211 crisis contact center to increase staff to better serve public

Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Posted 11:02 am, April 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A $100,000 grant from Bader Philathropies, Inc. is allowing IMPACT Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (IMPACT) to add three employees to its 211 crisis contact center staff.

IMPACT 211 Community Resource Specialists connect callers to critical lifesaving services, like food pantries, income assistance, health and mental care, substance use disorder treatment, as well as coordinate access to emergency shelter and other housing resources for those facing homelessness. During the COVID-19 emergency, crisis calls to the IMPACT 211 contact center have more than doubled, making an immediate need for additional support to help keep vulnerable community members safe and healthy.

The IMPACT grant is part of a larger effort by Bader Philanthropies to quickly help southeastern Wisconsin organizations continue to provide services on the ground in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bader Philanthropies has funded 35 local organizations for a total of more than $1 million to date.

