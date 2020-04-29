As some businesses reopen, Wauwatosa groomer reports, ‘We’re booked into the middle of June’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses that able to offer contactless services were able to reopen Wednesday, April 29.

Under the latest order, outdoor recreational businesses renting out boats, kayaks and other recreational vehicles were also allowed to reopen, along with self-service or automatic car washes. They all must operate free from contact with customers.

"Today is the first day we're opening, and we're getting phone calls after phone calls," said Mary Neuendorf, owner of Pampered Paws in Wauwatosa. "It's so exciting."

Staff was limited to just two at the Wauwatosa groomer.

"Now, we opened with only one groomer," said Neuendorf. "I do have a policy here to have two groomers only grooming, for safety reasons, but we're going to go with what we have to do, so it's just me and Monica today."

Other requirements include more cleaning of surfaces between canine clients, and keeping four-legged customers separated while waiting. Neuendorf noted a high demand for service.

"We're booked into the middle of June," said Neuendorf. "We have a list of seven, eight pages of a waiting list right now, just to get everybody in."

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk is low when it comes to animals spreading COVID-19 to people, but it's possible for it to be passed from people to animals in some situations. A small number of cats and dogs have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Neuendorf said she believes if carefully managed, groomers could be helpful in stopping the spread.

"If you can keep an animal clean, the virus can be contained, just like washing our hands," said Neuendorf. "We need to get those animals clean. Their skin needs to be clean."

Other groomers in the area said they were scrambling to make safety adjustments and get the proper personal protective equipment -- with human customers not allowed in shops like Pampered Paws in order to minimize the risk even further.