Audit: Wisconsin lottery sales rose 7% last fiscal year

Posted 10:04 am, April 29, 2020, by

MADISON — Wisconsin lottery sales increased nearly 7% over the last fiscal year, according to an audit released Wednesday.

The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report found that ticket sales increased from $667.4 million in fiscal year 2017-18 to $713.1 million in fiscal year 2018-19. Operating expenses grew at roughly the same rate, from $487.2 million to $520.8 million.

The audit found that the state Department of Administration and the Legislature’s budget committee in September authorized the use of $271.2 million in lottery proceeds for property tax relief in fiscal year 2019-20.

The lottery has provided $4.6 billion in property tax relief since its inception in 1988 through fiscal year 2018-19, the audit said.

