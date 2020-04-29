Baby can’t stop laughing at playful Labradoodle

Dog really is baby’s best friend – as shown by a little seven-month-old boy in Louisiana who could not contain his laughter as he played with his two-year-old Labradoodle during lockdown.

Video recorded by mom Angela Lally Labat shows baby Liam and dog Bronn having a blast as they faced off Sunday at Labat’s home in Houma, Louisiana.

“My happy little seven-month-old, Liam, loves his fur-brother Bronn,” said Labat, who is currently teaching her elementary school students online from home.

“Liam recently started crawling and climbing. Luckily, I happened to be sitting on the floor when Liam and Bronn started playing,” she told Storyful.

“I couldn’t hit the record button on my phone fast enough to capture Liam’s beautiful belly giggles at Bronn.”