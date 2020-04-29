Craving Mexican food? See how to make tacos in a cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you've been craving Mexican food, the Cooking Mom is here to help! Amy Hanten joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make tacos in a cup.

Taco Cups

Ingredients:

12 small flour tortillas

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup finely diced onion (optional)

1 cup water

1 packet taco seasoning mix

1 can refried beans, warmed (optional)

2 to 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Your favorite taco fixin’s like shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Directions:

In a skillet, cook ground beef and onion until beef is crumbly and no longer pink, drain. Add taco seasoning and water. Simmer on medium high heat about 5 minutes or until water cooks away. Stir occasionally. Use a round cookie or biscuit cutter or a small can or a bowl to cut tortillas into 5 inch rounds. Spray muffin cups with cooking spray or brush with oil or melted butter. Place tortilla rounds inside of a muffin tin with 12 muffin cups. Also spray tortillas with cooking spray or brush with a bit of oil. Bake in preheated oven at 350° for about 5 to 10 minutes or until the tortilla crisps up a bit. Serve each taco cup first filled with a spoonful of beans if using, then some taco meat. Add your favorite taco fixings liked shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream on top. Serve with salsa or taco sauce.