Craving Mexican food? See how to make tacos in a cup

Posted 9:20 am, April 29, 2020, by , Updated at 10:08AM, April 29, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- If you've been craving Mexican food, the Cooking Mom is here to help! Amy Hanten joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make tacos in a cup.

Taco Cups

Ingredients:
12 small flour tortillas
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup finely diced onion (optional)
1 cup water
1 packet taco seasoning mix
1 can refried beans, warmed  (optional)
2 to 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Your favorite taco fixin’s like shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Directions:
In a skillet, cook ground beef and onion until beef is crumbly and no longer pink, drain. Add taco seasoning and water. Simmer on medium high heat about 5 minutes or until water cooks away. Stir occasionally. Use a round cookie or biscuit cutter or a small can or a bowl to cut tortillas into 5 inch rounds.  Spray muffin cups with cooking spray or brush with oil or melted butter.  Place tortilla rounds inside of a muffin tin with 12 muffin cups.  Also spray tortillas  with cooking spray or brush with a bit of oil.  Bake in preheated oven at 350° for about 5 to 10 minutes or until the tortilla crisps up a bit.  Serve each taco cup first filled with a spoonful of beans if using, then some taco meat.  Add your favorite taco fixings liked shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream on top.  Serve with salsa or taco sauce.

