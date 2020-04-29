× DATCP to survey for gypsy moth in 47 Counties: ‘Used to plan for next year’s spray treatment’

MADISON –The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be setting over 10,000 traps for gypsy moth in 47 counties starting in mid-May through early June.

DATCP requests that property owners allow trappers access to place traps and to not disturb the traps once in place.

“The data we gather from the traps provides an estimate of the state’s gypsy moth population and is used to plan for next year’s spray treatment,” said Michael Falk, DATCP’s gypsy moth trapping coordinator. “It also helps (DATCP) nursery and Christmas tree inspectors in the fall to check trees for gypsy moth egg masses.”

According to a press release, traps are small green boxes tied to tree branches. The trap contains the scent of a female gypsy moth that is undetectable to other insects and is used to attract and catch male gypsy moths.

Trappers will monitor traps until the male moths stop flying in August, at which time the traps are removed. Trappers wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Each trap is labeled with a phone number that property owners can call if they have questions or decide they want it removed.

For more information, click here or call DATCP’s Gypsy Moth Program toll-free at (800) 642-MOTH, or email gypsymoth@wisconsin.gov.