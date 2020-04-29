× Driver strikes New Berlin squad, 2 other vehicles near 124th and Cleveland

NEW BERLIN — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle wreck that happened near 124th and Cleveland on Tuesday morning, April 28. One of the vehicles involved was a New Berlin Police Department squad.

According to a news release, a vehicle traveling westbound on Cleveland Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. struck an on-duty officer’s squad in the intersection and then struck two other vehicles before crashing into the garage at a single-family residence nearby. Two vehicles in the garage were damaged.

Officials say the officer was on normal patrol and was not engaged in a pursuit or responding to an emergency call.

Two drivers, including the New Berlin Police Officer, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.