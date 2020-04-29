Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Driver strikes New Berlin squad, 2 other vehicles near 124th and Cleveland

Posted 8:53 am, April 29, 2020, by

NEW BERLIN — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle wreck that happened near 124th and Cleveland on Tuesday morning, April 28. One of the vehicles involved was a New Berlin Police Department squad.

According to a news release, a vehicle traveling westbound on Cleveland Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. struck an on-duty officer’s squad in the intersection and then struck two other vehicles before crashing into the garage at a single-family residence nearby. Two vehicles in the garage were damaged.

Officials say the officer was on normal patrol and was not engaged in a pursuit or responding to an emergency call.

Two drivers, including the New Berlin Police Officer, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.