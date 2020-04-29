Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

E-learning tip: Sort a simple deck of playing cards by number, color, suit

Posted 11:14 am, April 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE --  A simple deck of cards for our learning tip of the day. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.