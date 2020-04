Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin, 1-2″ of rain expected Wednesday

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties through Wednesday evening, April 29.

Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches may cause areas of flooding on roadways, ditches, viaducts and farm fields. Rivers like the Fox, Milwaukee and Root may rise to above flood stage quickly today.

Strong north wind gusts to 40 mph will develop later this morning and afternoon. A few gusts to 45 mph are possible. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/YmFiwD0lwD — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) April 29, 2020

