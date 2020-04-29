Flood watch issued for portion of SE Wisconsin into the evening
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Have you seen them? Menomonee Falls police seek suspects in Home Depot theft

Posted 2:59 pm, April 29, 2020, by

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for public assistance collecting information on two suspects involved in a retail theft that took place on March 9.

Police say the two suspects — a man and woman — stole numerous Milwaukee brand power tools from the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive in Menomonee Falls and fled in a black Nissan Maxima that did not have license plates.

Authorities say the suspects have been involved in other recent retail thefts.

Suspects in March 9 Home Depot theft

Anyone with information on either suspect should contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case #20-012414. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at HERE, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.